Oprah Talks “Selma”: Critically Acclaimed MLK Biopic Was “Ordained” [VIDEO]

Roland Martin caught up with Oprah Winfrey, one of the producers of the MLK biopic “Selma” during a red carpet event for the movie. “Selma,” which opened in a limited release on Christmas day, received four Golden Globes nominations, including nods for Best Motion Picture and Ava DuVernay for Best Director in the Motion Picture category. With her nomination, DuVernay became the first African American woman to be nominated for a best director Golden Globe.

Oprah, who also plays Annie Lee Cooper, a civil rights demonstrator in the film told Martin, host of “NewsOne Now” that the way “Selma” came together was “ordained.”

Winfrey explained when funds were scarce and there did not seem to be enough time to complete the project, she told those involved with the film, “This is all on divine time.”

“I would not even join this group if I didn’t feel that this is ordained.” She added, “I am not surprised that the movie has been received this well. I am delighted and thrilled that it is. I would have been disappointed if people had not received it well.”

Oprah continued, “Everything happens exactly on time, may not come when you want it but it is always on time.”

Martin went on to talk with Ms. Winfrey about the historical context of “Selma” saying, the movie is not just about Black history, the film is an American history story that shows the pain and triumph of the Civil Rights movement.

Oprah said a number of her White friends who saw the movie “were not aware of the history” that drives the historical narrative told in “Selma.” She also shared her surprise that many young people didn’t know the history behind the film. She told Martin, “They know some bad things happened, and they know that we did not have our rights, but they don’t actually know the history.”

