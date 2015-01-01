Entertainment
Comedy Or Documentary? Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross Talk ABC’s “Black-ish”


NewsOne Now

Posted January 1, 2015
0 reads
Following the September 24th, 2014 premiere of “Black-ish” on ABC,  Tracee Ellis Ross joined Roland Martin on “NewsOne Now” to discuss the launch of new series. During their discussion, Ross explained, ‘Black-ish’ addresses how this country deals with culture, identity, race and what defines one’s blackness.

Comedian Anthony Anderson joined Roland Martin on “NewsOne Now” the following week to talk about ABC’s “Black-ish” and if the new sitcom is comedy or a documentary about Black life in suburban America. During their chat, Anderson also weighed in on the security breaches at the White House involving Pres. Barack Obama and the First Family. Listen to Anderson and Martin mix it up below.

[anvplayer video=”4230717″]

Be sure to listen to "NewsOne Now" with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

