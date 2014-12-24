Wildin’ Out Wednesday: Is Christmas Still Christmas If You Don’t Have A Tree? [VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4230499″]

Comedians Niki Moore, Tony Woods, Roz Washington and “NewsOne Now” host Roland Martin joke about people stressing out over last minute holiday shopping and if you really need a Christmas tree to celebrate the holiday.

Martin told the “NewsOne Now” comedians panel, “If you get to the 23rd … and you don’t have a tree, give it up, just go on ahead and wait until next year.”

When it comes to gifting spouses of family members, Martin suggest spouses don’t get anything for the holidays and are not considered true family members until after they have been married for at least a decade. If you don’t have a ring on it, you’re out of luck, at least you get to eat Christmas dinner.

