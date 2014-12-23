CHIC EATS: Bacon, Broccoli & Avocado Quiche [RECIPE]

MUST READ: CHIC EATS: Chef Roble’s Spiced Ham Recipe [VIDEO]

Ingredients:

8 strips of bacon, cooked and crumbled

3 green onion, thinly sliced

4 avocados (2 sliced, 2 diced)

4 Tbsp butter, divided

2 clove garlic minced

6 large eggs

2 1/2 cup half & half

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 cups cheddar

1/2 tsp seasoned salt [to your taste]

1/2 tsp onion powder

1/4 tsp black pepper

1 1/2 cup steamed broccoli florets, chopped and cooled

1 1/4 cup biscuit mix [Bisquick]

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 375°F and spritz a 9-inch deep dish non-stick pan with cooking spray. In a skillet, cook the sliced green onion with 2 Tbsp butter until softened, around 2 minutes. Add the diced garlic and cook for one minute longer. Remove from the heat.

In a medium-size mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs, half & half, grated Parmesan cheese, seasoned salt, onion powder, black pepper and remaining 2 Tbsp melted butter until combined. Add the sauteed vegetables, steamed broccoli, crumbled bacon, 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese and 1 1/4 cup biscuit mix. Stir until combined. Sprinkle in diced avocado.

Pour into the pan and bake for 40-45 minutes or until golden and the center is set when gently shaken. Check the quiche at 40 minutes and lay a piece of aluminum foil on top if needed to prevent over-browning. Rest for 15 minutes. Top with sliced avocados. Serve. Yield: 8-10 pieces.

Thanks for the quiche recipe Melissa’s Southern Chicken!

