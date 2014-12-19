Scott Walker Ready To Call In National Guard To Respond To Dontre Hamilton Protests

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R) said he is fully ready to bring in the National Guard to deal with protesters if there is unrest after prosecutors decide whether to charge a white Milwaukee police officer in the shooting death of Dontre Hamilton, a 31-year-old unarmed African-American man.

“We proactively worked to make sure the National Guard was reaching out,” Walker told reporters Wednesday, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “They’ve been having meetings with law enforcement here within the region just to make sure.”

“The last thing I want is for them to get a call and then have to scurry about what they need to do,” he added. “We said whenever it is, whenever it might be forthcoming, the last few weeks, we made sure they reached out to both [Milwaukee Police Chief Edward] Flynn and the sheriff and others to make sure they knew who the point person was.”

