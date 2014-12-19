More Sponsors Pull Ads From VH1’s “Sorority Sisters,” Is The Show Doomed?

More sponsors have pulled their ads from VH1’s “Sorority Sisters.” Will VH1 pull the program or continue to air the show that has everyone upset over how Black women are depicted on the show. Despite the four presidents of the African American sororities of Delta Sigma Theta, Sigma Gamma Rho, Zeta Phi Beta and Alpha Kappa Alpha issuing a letter for VH1 to cancel the show and the growing list of advertisers opting out, VH1 says the show, which amassed 1.3M views, will go on.

The current list of sponsors that have pulled their ads includes:

T-Mobile Hallmark Carmex Coca-Cola Honda Crayola Dominos Country Crock JC Penny JBL Audio Metro PCS Selma Movie – (Ava DuVerney, Director of Selma wants to pull movie ads) State Farm

On Friday, Roland Martin, Jennifer Jones, President of the National Nan – Hellenic Council and the “NewsOne Now” Straight Talk panel discussed the growing backlash against VH1’s new reality TV show, “Sorority Sisters.”

Jones expressed how she felt about what Martin called a “shameful” series saying “You’re (VH1) are degrading me and that is a problem for me.”

Panelist Lauren Victoria Burke added, “The worst part is this is not an accurate reflection of these organizations.”

In her final comment Jones said, “That is not what we represent at all and this is over a hundred years legacy which your’re trying to tear up with just buffoonery.”

Listen to Martin, Angela Rye, Ray Baker, Lauren Victoria Burke and Jennifer Jones, President of the National Nan – Hellenic Council discuss the fallout over VH1’s reality TV series that has turned most of Black Greekdom against it. Do you think VH1 will succumb to the pressure from sponsors and the African American community and cancel “Sorority Sisters?”

