Sony’s Hacked Racist Emails Get Top Billing Over New Movies

Last week hackers released hundreds and thousands of stolen emails between Sony executives. Several of the hacked emails have been highlighted as being racist in nature and now the company is trying to slow down the spread of their internal communications that mention everyone from President Barack Obama to Kevin Hart. As a result of the released documents Sony exec, Amy Pascal has issued an apology and reached out to Rev. Jesse Jackson and Rev. Al Sharpton.

On Sunday Sony asked media outlets stop reporting on leaked emails and stolen documents and even threatened to hold media companies responsible for damages and losses that result from any reports. The uproar over the racist emails reached a fever pitch and seems to have garnered more attention than their soon be be released remake of the classic “Annie,” starring Jamie Foxx and Quvenzhané Wallis.

On Tuesday, Roland Martin and “NewsOne Now” took a look at Sony’s racist email scandal and the biased nature of the big studios in Hollywood.

Dennis Greene, a former movie studio executive and now Professor of Law at the University of Dayton School of Law joined Martin via Skype to discuss the Sony leaks and Hollywood’s attitude towards Blacks.

Greene told Martin, “This is indicative, unfortunately of a very very fundamental contempt and indifference towards African Americans in general that is in the upper echelons of Hollywood. And the problem with that is the fact that it ultimately has manifestations in terms of how we’re treated as a community.”

Greene added, “We spend hundreds of millions of dollars yearly in terms of supporting the motion picture industry, thousands of dollars we spend watching television and yet we don’t have any kind of power or kind of regular presentation or creative power in the industry with any consistancy.”

Listen to Martin, Dennis Greene, former movie studio exec and the “NewsOne Now” Straight Talk panel discuss the inherently racist nature of a number of the leaked emails and documents below. Now that we know exactly how Hollywood feels about us, should we stop supporting big studio productions?

[anvplayer video=”4280296″]

