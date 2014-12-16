Dad Sentenced For Chaining Son To Bed While He Went To Work

Last June, Utah father Sammie Hodges (pictured) was arrested and charged with four counts of child abuse for shackling his 7-year-old son to a bed frame while he went to work. Hodges said he did the deed because he could not afford childcare. He was finally sentenced, according to HJ News.

Hodges, 29, would chain the child with just enough give, so that the boy could go to the bathroom and have access to food and water throughout the course of the day. An anonymous tip to the Cache County police alerted authorities, and when officers appeared at the home, they found the boy with a chain around his ankle.

Reportedly, Hodges had the child’s best interest at heart and only chained him so that he would be safe and not roam around the neighborhood. Police reported that the child looked healthy.

Hodges admitted in court that what he did was “stupid,” and was handed down a sentence that includes 30 days of jail time with work release and a 30-day house arrest. A judge also mandated that Hodges complete community service, take anger management and parenting classes, and comply with direction from the Division of Child and Family Services.

The boy was placed in foster care after Hodges was taken into custody but will be allowed overnight visits with his dad during the Christmas holiday.

Hodges is scheduled to turn himself into the county jail on December 26.