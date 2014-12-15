Are Nationwide Protests Against Police Brutality And Violence Making A Difference?

This past weekend protesters took to the streets for a national Day of Resistance for Americans to show solidarity with the #BlackLivesMatter, #ICantBreathe and the #HandsUpDontShoot movements.

On Monday, Roland Martin, host of “NewsOne Now” and the Straight Talk panel (featuring Rev. Carlton Lee, Erika Totten and Michael Melton) discuss the build up of resentment of how police have conducted themselves in the wake of the recent police shootings, what effect the protests are having and if the protests are leading to change in this country.

Martin told the panel, “You can’t overlook how valuable it is for people to come out in this phase of the movement, because you can;t get to the next phase if you don’t raise public awareness, unless you create the resonance.”

He later stated, “You’re not going to get public pressure” on elected officials unless you raise awareness. You’re not going to raise awareness unless you have these marches and protests.”

Martin continued, when the public sees thousands of protesters marching and mobilizing, “the nation then goes, ‘this is no longer an isolated thing.’ Then it puts attention on what happens in their cities and in their cases and those police officers who’ve gotten off from killing people.”

Listen to Martin and the “NewsOne Now” panel discuss how important it is for the nation to see protesters taking a stand against police brutality and misconduct below.

