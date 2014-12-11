Columbus Short Admits Cocaine Got Him Booted From ‘Scandal’ [VIDEO]

Former “Scandal” star, Columbus Short (pictured) has had more than his fair share of personal woes over the last year and now, he openly admits to have grappled with a cocaine problem when he sat down with anchors Billy Bush and Kit Hoover on the NBC-TV celeb gossip program, “Access Hollywood.”

RELATED: Columbus Short’s Estranged Wife Charged With Assault Of His “Lady Friend”

“I’ll be candid. I was struggling with drugs,” Short expressed to Bush and Hoover on Wednesday’s show. “I had a lot on my plate, and you know, I was using unhealthy ways to kind of self-medicate and deal with a lot of heavy-duty stuff in my life.”

When the anchors delved deeper to specifically ask Short what was his drug of choice, he responded, “real drugs like cocaine.” In the no-holds-barred interview, Short also admitted to drinking rather heavily in order to “balance a 16-hour work schedule a day, and a family, and I just lost myself back then.”

Short, who is going through a tumultuous divorce riddled with accusations of violence, and child custody disputes over the 2-year-old daughter he has with his soon-to-be ex, Tanee McCall-Short, Short spilled even more tea during the sit-down chat. The actor revealed that his former boss, Shonda Rhimes, the creator of “Scandal,” was very well aware of his drug demons.

“They protected me and they held me down,” he claimed. “And that was one of the real reasons … they just wanted me to get my stuff together. Sometimes the bottom has to be dropped out for you to really get it. So I moved to Atlanta. I’ve been living there for the last five months, and it’s just been great. It’s been life-changing.”

Short, whose character Harrison was killed off on the show, told the reporters how he would love to go back to work and how he missed his “Scandal” family. “I’m really ready to get back to work,” he said. “As far as Shonda’s shows, I would love nothing more to go back to “Scandal.” It’s my family.”

Watch Short’s interview here.

Also On The Chicago Defender: