‘Be Here:’ Kenya’s Musical Journey

R&B Singer and songwriter Kenya stopped by the “NewsOne Now” studios to share her musical journey and talk about her latest single “Be Here.”

Kenya went from a depressed therapist to becoming a Neo Soul sensation. In her prior life as a licensed physical therapist, she felt “there was a part of me missing.”

“I was just feeling very restless and that then made me very irritable, and I think there was a slight depression going on there. But after having some come to Jesus moments and going to counseling” she made the decision to take a leap of faith follow her passion.

“Once you embrace who you really are and you feel that and you compare it, there is no comparison,” said Kenya.

The R&B songstress explained the process she went through to finally make the decision to leave her professional occupation and pursue her love of music saying, “I took it step by step, It wasn’t a sudden I’m quitting my day job … no, no, no, no.”

Kenya to “NewsOne Now” guest host, Mo Ivory, “I knew that it was coming, I could feel it. I had taken a spiritual retreat and learned a lot about really tapping into who you are and telling when your soul is speaking to you, so I said to myself I’ll know.”

She added, two years ago when feelings of being uncomfortable, restless and irritable returned she sat down with her husband to figure out” how to make the move from her professional career and transition into music.

