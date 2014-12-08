Fit!Live!Win!: How TV & Radio Personality, Cortney Hicks Lost 200 Pounds

On Monday, TV and radio personality Cortney Hicks stopped by the “NewsOne Now” studios to share her weight loss journey. As a teen-ager, Hicks tipped the scale at 365 lbs. Over the course of 20 years she has lost a total of 200 lbs.

“It’s been a battle over 20 years and I’ve finally won,” said Hicks.

Hicks initially started her weight loss journey at age 18 with Bariatric surgery when she was going into her senior year. She credited her mother, Charlotte, with being “inventive enough back then to find this new type of invasive surgery that was really on the cusp of bariatric surgery” in the summer of 1988.

Even after the surgery Hicks explained she battled with her weight after loosing 100 lbs until she jumped for 240 to 278 lbs and she linked “eating with emotions.” She also said the “big trigger” was when her father passed suddenly at 52 years of age from diabetes.

Hicks offered words of encouragement for those who are struggling with their weight and may be looking at bariatric surgery as a solution saying, “if you follow protocol, if you do what they say to do, now that this bariatric thing is a lot more sophisticated, you will and should succeed.”

Hicks has now turned to the “old fashion way” of weight loss, dropping weight pound by pound through exercise said, the key is to “check in on the inside and whatever life struggles are showing up in whatever area of your life … identify that.” She added, “because that is the only way you are going to be convicted and stick with the follow through to yield the results you’re going to need or want to see.”

Listen to “NewsOne Now” guest host Jeff Johnson and Cortney Hicks discuss her weight loss journey below.

[anvplayer video=”4230533″]

Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.