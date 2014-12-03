Wildin’ Out Wednesday: Everybody Is Mad At Barkley & Office X-Mas Gift Giving

Roland Martin and this week’s Wildin’ Out Wednesday comedians panel joke about NBA Hall of Famer, Charles Barkley upsetting everyone with his recent comments about the Ferguson grand jury decision and exchanging Christmas gifts with co-workers.

Martin jokingly asked the panel’ “which one of y’all want to fight Charles Barkley,” and then said Barkley “got a lot of Black people mad with his comments about Ferguson.”

Alycia Cooper responded, “isn’t this the same guy that said he is not a role model? Why is he talking at all about this stuff?”

Cooper went on to say Barkley “is always taking antithetical on viewpoint on whatever is going on.” Cooper’s use of the word antithetical stopped the panel in its tracks as they laughed at Cooper’s expert use the use of the word

Listen to all of the laughs below as Martin and the panel chop it up over Martin’s pocket square that according to Huggy Lowdown, resembles a pair of panties, Shep Kelly’s business attire line and exchanging Christmas gifts at work.

[anvplayer video=”4230543″]

Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.