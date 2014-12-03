Spotify Names “Happy” As The 2014 Song Of The Year

Pharrell continues to rack up the accolades, as he finds himself atop Spotify’s Year in Music for Song of the Year. The infectious “Happy” won countless awards this year, being recognized at the VMA’s, Academy Awards, Billboard Awards, and several others.

Skateboard P wasn’t the only big winner in Spotify’s year-end list, which included categories such as: Top Album, Breakout Artist, Top Male & Female Artist, and many more. You can view the complete list, here.

Congrats to the coolest N.E.R.D. in the game.

