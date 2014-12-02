Tef Poe Breaks Down The Hands Up Don’t Shoot Movement

Co-founder of Hands Up United, tapper / activist Tef Poe joined Roland Martin on “NewsOne Now” to discuss the “Hands Up Don’t Shoot” Movement.

Critics of the movement have said Michael Brown didn’t have his hands up, none of this makes sense as well as the claims being made by supporters of the movement are a lie.

Martin said what the movements detractors don’t realize that this is not about one case.”

This is about way more than that. It’s about, in Ferguson three warrants to every household. It’s about 20% of the city’s budget coming from its court system. It’s about there being three African Americans police officers on a police force with 60 police officers.”

Martin believes this is an effort “to limit this issue and only try to narrowly define it for their purposes because they don’t want to confront the other stuff.”

Poe responded, “It’s about systemic White supremacy being hoarded and protected and embezzled through law enforcement.” He added,”It’s about closet Ku Klux Klansmen getting a job at the Ferguson Police Department and getting their issue off that way.”

“That’s the mirror we can hold up that they don’t want to look into.”

The St. Louis area rapper, now activist explained the “Hands Up Don’t Shoot” Movement “represents that Mike Brown was unarmed. Hands up or not, he didn’t have a weapon.”

They always portray the protesters and the victims of these incidents as the conspirators of violence, but the police officers are the only one with the guns in this situation,”.

Darren Wilson is the only person that pulled the trigger in this situation he is the only person that walked away with blood on his hands, in this situation, murder.

Listen to Poe and Martin discuss what critics don’t understand about the “Hands Up Don’t Shoot” Movement below.

