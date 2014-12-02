Did Michael Brown’s Stepfather Intend To Incite A Riot?

CNN is reporting that police are investigating whether Michael Brown‘s stepfather intended to incite a riot last week when he urged a crowd in Ferguson, Mo., to “Burn this b*tch down” after the grand jury’s decision was announced.

Police told the news agency Tuesday that no charges have been filed against Louis Head in the incident, but investigators have interviewed people who know Head and who were with him Nov. 24, the day a prosecutor announced that officer Darren Wilson would not be indicted in the Aug. 9 shooting of Michael Brown, Police Chief Tom Jackson said.

Shortly after St. Louis County prosecuting attorney Robert McCulloch’s announcement, Head stood above a crowd of demonstrators — some of them shouting “F— the police!” — and yelled, “Burn this motherf—er down!” and “Burn this bitch down!” Ferguson, already tense from weeks of awaiting the grand jury’s decision, erupted following McCulloch’s news conference.

If you haven’t seen it already, watch the video below and let us know if you think in the comments section. Was he overwhelmed with grief, or did he try to incite a riot?

