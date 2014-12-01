Fit!Live!Win!: 21-Day Holiday Detox

Kuti Mack, fitness professional and nutritionist, joined Roland Martin on “NewsOne Now” to share his 21-day holiday detox and give you a few holiday healthy eating tips.

Mack told Martin, “you want to control what you’re eating in the interim. The Holidays present a lot of challenges because we eat the whole time” at this time of year.

“We eat like it’s the last time we’re going to eat this way. We feast. We got to get out of the feasting mentality,” said Mack.

Mack offered his 21-Day Holiday Detox as a way to avoid all of the excessive eating during the holiday season. His plan consists of having two veggie juices, two apples and three salads daily. Unfortunately to Martin’s dismay no meat.

Listen to Martin and Mack’s conversation about healthy holiday eating tips and detail the 21-Day Holiday Detox below. For more tips visit www.beyourbestdaily.com and follow the Twitter hashtag #BYBD.

