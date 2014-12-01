Ferguson Reacts To Darren Wilson Resignation, Begins Clean Up [VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4230552″]

News that Officer Darren Wilson resigned from the Ferguson Police Department on Saturday is unlikely to ease tensions in the aftermath of the grand jury decision.

Despite the news, activist Tara Thompson and rapper Tef Poe say they will continue the fight for justice until there is a fundamental change in law enforcement.

Speaking with NewsOne‘s Tim Lampley, Thompson expressed her outrage over Wilson’s resignation saying, “he was afforded the opportunity to resign. You murdered somebody and you get to resign … No.”

Poe shared his views about the timing of the grand jury announcement from a week ago saying it was “irresponsible” of Gov. Jay Nixon to release the decision at night.

He believes Bob McCulloch and Gov. Nixon “did that on purpose.” Poe added they “collectively did that to change the narrative from Darren Wilson getting away with murder to Black people burning down their own community.”

In aftermath of last week’s destruction others have traveled to Ferguson to help the region heal and begin the clean up process.

“We came to love, pray and serve,” said Pastor Tyshawn Gardner who traveled form Alabama with his son-in-law.

Ferguson residents Leah Bailey and Emily Davis picked up at least ten bags trash in front of local area businesses.

She told NewsOne.com‘s Tim Lampley that her efforts get reported as “White people cleaning up after the destruction of Black people, but it’s not why we’re here.”

“We, personally are as devastated about the destruction in our community. We are more saddened by the murder of Mike Brown and the failure of the government and the judicial system.”

Rev. Al Sharpton was in Ferguson on Sunday and during a speech he expressed the goal now should be to solve the area’s problems.

“Your anger can’t drive you mad. Your anger should drive you to be strategic and to solve the problems so that this won’t happen again,” said Sharpton.