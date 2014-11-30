NAACP Leads 120-Mile March To Missouri Governor’s Front Door For Justice [VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4230553″]

Protesters with the NAACP began their march for justice Saturday in Ferguson.

Hundreds answered the historic civil rights organization’s call in its response to the grand jury’s decision not to indict Officer Darren Wilson in the shooting death of 18-year-old Michael Brown.

Prior to departing for the governor’s mansion in Jefferson City, the crowd gathered at the Canfield Green Apartments where members of the group prayed over the spot where Brown was killed on August 9, 2014.

Adolphus Pruitt, president of the St. Louis branch of the NAACP told NewsOne‘s Tim Lampley, “It’s time to take the debate and put in in front of the people and institute some legislative change so we can actually deal with the issues that’s impacting everybody.”

When asked how disappointed were people in the decision that was made, Cornell W. Brooks, president and CEO of the NAACP said, “.. most people regarded the decision that was made as salt in the wound of a brutal injustice.”

“This grand jury proceeding was a farce. A legal absurdity wrapped in a moral outrage, but we have to go beyond that. We have to press for the reforms that can provide justice for Michael Brown’s family,” said Brooks.

Seven days from Saturday and after traveling 120 miles, marchers will arrive in Jefferson City where they plan to stand before Gov. Jay Nixon’s mansion to demand justice and accountability in cases like Mike Brown.