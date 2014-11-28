New Black Panther Party Members Arrested In Alleged Plot To Kill Prosecutor Bob McCulloch [VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4230557″]

Protest supporters are shocked by news that two leaders of the New Black Panther Party in Ferguson reportedly had plans to kill St.Louis County prosecutor, Bob McCulloch and bomb the St. Louis Arch.

The men were arrested three days before a grand jury decided not to indict Officer Darren Wilson in the killing of Michael Brown. One of the suspects, 22-year-old Olajuwon Ali Davis spoke at a rally weeks after Brown was killed. NewsOne caught his appearance there on camera, as can be seen in the video above.

At the rally he spoke passionately about his purpose and unity, but the charges being levied against him in this alleged plot to kill McCulloch and bomb the Arch indicate otherwise.

Davis and an alleged accomplice, Brandon Orlando Baldwin, were both were indicted and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The New Black Panther Party issued a statement calling the allegations “totally unfounded” and “trumped up.”

The news left locals, such as St. Louis native and former NBA player, Jahati White (shown above), shaking their heads. He finds the acts of violence that have taken place in Ferguson over the course of the last week “disturbing.”

White told NewsOne.com’s Tim Lampley, “They think that rioting and burning things up will give them a voice, actually give them a label. But I don’t think it’s the right way. I don’t condone it.”

White also commented on the shooting of Mike Brown and the way the Ferguson Police Department treated the situation saying, just seeing Brown “lying in the middle of the street with no help. It’s animalistic, almost lie a zoo or something.”