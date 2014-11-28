CHIC EATS: Chef Roble’s Herb Roasted Potatoes With Sour Cream Recipe [VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4218507″]

Now that you’ve master Thanksgiving dinner, it’s time to move on to the last festive meal of the year–Christmas. Since this will probably be the last feast we all have before we swear to hit the gym daily (darn those New Year’s Resolutions), we should totally to go out with a bang for Christmas dinner.

Our favorite chef and kitchen rockstar, Chef Roble hits the kitchen with Doris Hancock, the mother of one of the funniest men on the planet, Anthony Anderson.

Watch the video above for an easy-to-follow Herb-Roasted Potatoes recipe from Chef Roble.