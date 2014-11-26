Telling People They Sound Racist Can Be Awkward. Here’s What You Should Do.

Whether you’re addressing your least favorite uncle, a childhood friend or just a stranger at a bar, telling someone he or she sounds racist isn’t always the easiest thing to do — but then again, neither is listening to racist word vomit.

In 2008, New York-based writer and DJ John Randolph (aka DJ Jay Smooth) perfected how to confront someone who made a racist remark. Sadly, the clip is as relevant as ever.

“The most important thing that you’ve got to do is remember the difference between the ‘What they did’ conversation and the ‘What they are’ conversation,” Randolph explains in the video.

