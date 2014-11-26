CHIC EATS: Chef Roble’s Spiced Ham Recipe [VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4218513″]

With Thanksgiving just hours away, we’re all pretty excited about the hearty meals we’re about partake in. Second only to turkey, ham is an iconic holiday dinner centerpiece. At our dinner, I remember skipping the bird and going straight for the pineapple laced ham. With each holiday tradition passed down, we get to remix our beloved family recipes.

And who better to give life to an old Thanksgiving ham recipe than our favorite chef and kitchen rockstar, Chef Roble. With the help of R&B crooner, Raheem DeVaughn, Chef Roble shows us how to prepare the perfect spiced ham. Watch the video above!

READ MORE:

