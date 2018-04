[anvplayer video=”4230572″]

Lesley McSpadden, Michael Brown’s mother, reacts to the Ferguson grand jury decision not to indict Darren Wilson in the shooting death of her son. Her anguish is clear, as is her frustration with the unrest that broke out after the announcement of the decision.

