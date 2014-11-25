NEWSONE ORIGINAL: Anguish and Outrage After Darren Wilson Grand Jury Decision [VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4230571″]

Crowds began to swell outside the Ferguson Police Department just before the highly anticipated grand jury announcement Monday night. The immediate reaction outside of the county prosecutor Bob McCulloch’s office in Clayton was emotional, but calm, after the grand jury decided not to indict police officer Darren Wilson in the shooting death of 18-year-old Michael Brown.

However in nearby Ferguson, where Brown was killed, the scene looked drastically different. St. Louis County tactical units had riot gear and armored trucks. They used smoke bombs to disperse people from the streets not long after the grand jury decision was released to the public.

“I’m outraged that once again America has failed black people,” activist Zaki Baruti told NewsOne‘s Tim Lampley. “This no indictment is a reflection of the fact that the legal system does not value the lives of black youth.”

For some, outrage spilled over into looting. One man we spoke to while a store was being looted seemed to sympathize, although he pointed out that he had nothing in his hands. Then he said, “I don’t give a f*** about none of that. It ain’t mine.” When asked if the crowd’s behavior was helping to increase the peace, he replied, “F*** some peace. What’s peace gonna do?”

