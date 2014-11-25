Missouri Governor To Send More Troops To Ferguson

The grand jury chose not to indict Darren Wilson, the Ferguson police officer who shot and killed unarmed teen Michael Brown. He’s not facing charges and gets to go on about his life. However, as expected, but certainly urged against by Brown’s parents Lesley McSpadden and Michael Brown Sr., many of the people in the streets reacted passionately, but angrily to the news that Wilson would not face charges. And now, Missouri governor, Jay Nixon wants to send in the troops, well, more troops.

Tensions ran high last night as many of the Brown supporters began throwing bottles, gunshots were heard, tear gas was thrown and there was looting at a local liquor store. Nixon said he would send additional National Guard troops to help put a stop to any major violence that is likely to happen in Ferguson.

MsSpadden took to the streets of Ferguson last night to share an emotional plea with residents and supporters. “Y’all wrong!” she cried at the top of her lungs after seeing the looting, fires and vandalized police cars. “Everybody wants me to be calm! Do you know how them bullets him my son!? What they did to his body as they entered his body?” she lamented. Obviously McSpadden is hurt by her son’s death and doesn’t want his life to have been in vain. However, the amount of unrest that erupted in Ferguson after the decision was revealed seems to be opening up the wound she suffered after her son died.

The people who woke up in Ferguson today woke up to a city that’s still smoldering. The fires that were set last night still crackling. Their emotions are still broken. And we all still want answers and comfort. Fury has spread beyond Ferguson and now is the time for action. Many protests have sprung up all around the country and we’re standing for Mike Brown, still. But we should do so in a peaceful manner so that we can organize and take the necessary actions to effect change.

If you have any ideas on what we can do to move this conversation into action items that can help shift the relationship between law enforcement and people of color, please share your thoughts in the comments below.

