Wendy Williams Hosts The 2014 Soul Train Awards & Gets Cozy With Boris Kodjoe! [EXCLUSIVE]

[anvplayer video=”4218515″]

Welcome to Las Vegas! Wendy Williams hosts the 2014 Soul Train Music Awards. Fresh off the controversial success of the Aaliyah: Princess of R&B biopic, Wendy has snagged the hosting gig to prove that no matter what, she’s got the gift of gab!

MUST READ: All Aboard: Celebs Turn Up For The 2014 Soul Train Awards

Millions of people watch the “How You Doin’” honey everyday, but now we get to see her on a different stage. Original “Soul Train” host, Don Cornelius was a huge fan of Wendy’s, so when Wendy had his son Tony on the show, he just had to let her know: “My father always though highly of you. He always thought you were aggressive; you could make it happen Now you’ve become this media personality,” Tony said, explaining Don’s deep admiration for Wendy.

When Wendy accepted the hosting gig, she vowed to deliver! “I am so excited to be such a big part of such a big musical night. I’m going to give you razzle dazzle and costume changes and jokes for days! I will not let you guys down!”

Check Wendy’s ballroom moment with a very mysterious Boris Kodjoe here:

[anvplayer video=”4218503″]

See how Wendy keeps the party going when The 2014 Soul Train Awards air November 30 at 8 p.m. on Centric.

RELATED STORIES:

Soul Train Awards 2014 Nominees: Chris Brown, Beyonce & Pharrell Lead The Pack =

Wendy Williams Set To Host 2014 Soul Train Awards! [VIDEO]