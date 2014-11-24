Atlanta Streetcar Crashes Twice in 1 Week

The Atlanta streetcar has not even begun operating yet, but it has already been involved in two crashes during the testing phase.

Streetcar spokesperson Sharon Gavin said that a car hit the streetcar Sunday near Centennial Olympic Park. She said the driver tried to pass the streetcar while it was turning during a test run.

“(It’s) safest to wait behind it because it’s 80 feet long. 96,000 pounds against regular vehicles – it’s not a good move,” Gavin said.

No one was hurt in the crash. This was the second crash involving the streetcar in less than a week. Last week, a driver was cited for hitting the streetcar on Ellis Street, WSB-TV reported.