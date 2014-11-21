Exclusive: ‘Queen Latifah Show’ Cancelled

Queen Latifah’s daytime talk show, “The Queen Latifah Show,” has been cancelled next season, a source tells NewsOne exclusively. It was the only syndicated talk show launched in September 2013 to make it to its second season, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The star posted a message about the cancellation on her Facebook page.

“Thank you for your strong work ethic and great effort in getting “The Queen Latifah Show” off the ground and running,” she writes. “Your dedication and sacrifice was crucial to the entire team, and in the face of intense challenges, you displayed “True Grit”! Your Family, Partners, Staff and Crew showed up with you every step of the way. Be very proud of that! Not everyone can say the same. You can also say you have been a blessing to and been blessed by amazing guests and incredible audiences for this show.”

Over the summer rumors surfaced that the show had been bumped from its 9 a.m. time slot on WCBS-TV in New York City, N.Y. But a spokesperson for its producer, Sony Pictures Television, this summer denied rumor. “Every element of the show will be elevated for the second season,” a Sony spokesperson said in a statement, according to the Hollywood Reporter, “giving Queen Latifah an even broader platform to showcase her many talents.”

Queen Latifah’s show was designed to attract a young and urban audience. The viewers from the CBS show tended to be older and White, according to the celebrity news site.

The last tape day is Dec. 18, and the show will finish out the season through February with reruns.

