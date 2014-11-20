Rev. Sharpton Blames Attack On Taxes On Support Of Obama, Ferguson

Rev. Al Sharpton held a news conference on Wednesday to address allegations that he owes more than $4M in state and federal taxes.

According to the New York Times:

Mr. Sharpton has regularly sidestepped the sorts of obligations most people see as inevitable, like taxes, rent and other bills. Records reviewed by The New York Times show more than $4.5 million in current state and federal tax liens against him and his for-profit businesses.

Rev Sharpton responded to these claims by saying the attack on his taxes is a result of his support of President Barack Obama and his involvement in Ferguson.

On Thursday, Roland Martin and the “NewsOne Now” Straight Talk panel (featuring Armstrong Williams, Candice Burns and Joia Jefferson Nuri) discussed the claims of tax evasion being made against the prominent reverend.

Armstrong Williams called the allegations against Sharpton “it’s sort of an indictment of our legal system, because as an entrepreneur, I don’t see how anybody for so many years cannot pay federal taxes. It’s one thing if we’re talking about income taxes, but when you’re not paying your payroll taxes, you’re not paying your employees and you’re stealing.” When talking about Sharpton’s foundation, Williams added, “I don’t see how the government allowed him to set up such a structure, where he can pay himself.”

Williams said, “It’s as if they’ve given him a pass for so long and all of a sudden somebody is mad at him and its ok, you’re going to become like everybody else. These stories just don’t happen, but you cannot ignore the legalities that he has been involved in.”

Listen to Martin and the “NewsOne Now” panel discuss the allegations being made against Rev. Al Sharpton below. Do you find the timing of this report by the New York Times a little peculiar?

[anvplayer video=”4230580″]

Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.