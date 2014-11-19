Should Corporations Be Barred From Public Funds If They Lack Cultural Diversity?

Chicago Alderman Walter Burnett Jr. joined Roland Martin on “NewsOne Now” to discuss corporate diversity and minority hiring. Burnett is part of a group of alderman who are demanding a more diverse workforce from the financial sector.

Burnett told Martin and the “NewsOne Now” panel that every time firms come to the Chicago City Council he asks them “how many Black folks, how many Hispanics, how many women do you have working for you, because I think it is insulting if you don’t have any working for you.”

Alderman Burnett added, “We have corporations out here in society that won’t do business with people unless they have some diversity, why can’t the city do the same thing?’

Listen to Alderman Burnett, Martin and the “NewsOne Now” panel discuss corporate diversity and minority hiring below. Should municipalities withhold public funds from corporations if they do not have a diverse workforce? Let us know your thoughts.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.