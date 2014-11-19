How Should Bill Cosby Respond To Sexual Assault Allegations?

Roland Martin and the “NewsOne Now” Straight Talk panel (featuring Kim Brown, Cleo Manago and Lauren Victoria Burke) discuss the decades old sexual assault allegations being made against Bill Cosby.

During their discussion, Burke said the claims being made against Cosby are “pretty indicting,” especially given the number of women coming forward with allegations. She also spoke about Cosby silence on the matter saying, “innocent people say typically say ‘hey I didn’t do it.’ He’s not doing that. That for me is kind of a deal breaker.”

When asked if it is a smart strategy for Cosby not to give interviews and address the rape allegations, Manago said, “No, not when it comes to rape. That’s not going to go away.” Manago believes Cosby has to say something to confront the issue and “not said anything at all looks more suspicious than him [Bill Cosby] following an attorney’s advice.”

Listen to Martin and the “NewsOne Now” Straight Talk panel discuss the controversy surrounding Bill Cosby below. How do you think Cosby should respond to these serious allegations, or stay silent, as he has done thus far?

