Race Matters, Even Though It Shouldn’t

You do the crime, you do the time.

But not always for the reasons you may think.

Because it’s not just about crime. Or about whether an accused person in fact committed the crime. It’s not just about the quality of the evidence, or whether the prosecution can prove a defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

It’s also about race. Even though a person’s skin color does not have anything whatsoever to do with whether or not they are guilty of a crime, it matters. Race matters in ways that it shouldn’t.

