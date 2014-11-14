Johnny Gill Changes The Game With New Album

Johnny Gill joined Roland Martin on “NewsOne Now” to talk about his new album “Game Changer.”

Gill’s new album will be released through his record label, J Skillz Records and is available for pre-order through iTunes. Gill told Martin, “… 31 years to be my own boss, to be able to call my own shots, to be able to do what I want to do with my career and my music is beyond a blessing.”

Before the end of the interview, Gill sand a few lines from the album’s title track, “Game Changer.”

Listen to Gill and Martin discuss the new album and chop it up below. Pre-order your copy of “Game Changer” today.

