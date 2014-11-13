Cuffing Season Has Arrived, Are You Ready To Hook Up?

When it starts getting cold the bachelors and bachelorettes supposedly couple up. This phenomenon has been called cuffing season is defined as a period during the winter months where people who would normally rather be single or promiscuous find themselves desiring to be tied down in a relationship.

Dr. Jeffrey Gardere, LaDawn Black and Michelle Hope joined guest host, Jeff Johnson on “NewsOne Now” to discuss cuffing season, seasonal dating patterns and sexual health.

During the cuffing season discussion Dr. Gardere told Johnson “as human beings that we want company. We want someone who is a mate, we want someone who can meet our needs with regard to emotional and physical love and in this case sex.”

LaDawn Black, relationship expert and radio host said cuffing is “a little bit more sophisticated than friends with benefits and this is a situation where ‘I need you, you need me. We’re going to keep each other warm, we’re going to keep each other company,’ but it is temporary.”

Sex Educator, Michelle Hope related cuffing season to seasonal dating patters and believes people want to be with someone for the holiday season. She also said we need to think about the public health aspect about this practice. Hope told Johnson, “… if we are limiting our sex partners are we also talking about testing.” She went on to discuss how sexually transmitted infections (STIs) can be spread through cuffing if testing is not part of the discussion.

Listen to their entire conversation below.

[anvplayer video=”4230596″]

Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.