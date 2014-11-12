ACA Architect: ‘Voter Stupidity’ Helped Obamacare Pass

MIT professor, economist and top Affordable Care Act architect is in the hot seat after a new video surfaced that shows him saying the “stupidity of the American voter” was a major factor in passing Obamacare.

On the video, Jonathan Gruber can be seen saying, “Lack of transparency is a huge political advantage. And basically, call it the stupidity of the American voter or whatever, but basically that was really, really critical to getting the thing to pass.”

Roland Martin and the “NewsOne Now” Straight Talk panel (Aisha Moodie-Mills, Hughey Newsome and Hudgins) discuss Gruber’s remarks, withholding of information about the Affordable Care Act and the subsequent fallout resulting from comments about how Obamacare was passed.

[anvplayer video=”4230601″]

