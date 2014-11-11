Net Neutrality: Should The Internet Be Open And Free For All?

President Barack Obama outlined his suggestions to maintain an open internet. Roland Martin and “NewsOne Now” take a look at how creating fast lanes on the world wide web and restricting certain types of content may impact the African American community.

Megan Smith, U.S. Chief Technology Officer (CTO), joined Martin on “NewsOne Now” via phone to discuss the Obama Administrations stance on net neutrality. Smith told Martin, President Barack Obama wants to make sure the Internet is kept as it was designed: open and free to all. She also stated Mr. Obama supports reclassifying the Internet Service Providers to be a public utility like electric, gas & phone companies.

Kim Keenan, President/CEO of the Minority Media and Telecommunications Council and Rashad Robinson, Executive Director of Color of Change also joined Martin on “NewsOne Now” to debate the issue of net neutrality.

Robinson, a supporter of net neutrality said big telecommunications companies like Verizon, Comcast and TimeWarner Cable have argued that, “… they should be able to decide what content goes and which content doesn’t.” He also said, “an open internet is going to be key for Black people and oppressed people all around this country, all around the world to be able to win the type of David and Goliath fights that big corporations don’t want us to.

Keenan, who does not support net neutrality explained the fight should not be over if the world wide web should be open. We should focus on how implement an open internet. She told Martin the internet should not be considered a public utility at this time because we still need to invest in the internet and innovate the medium.

Listen to Megan Smith present President Obama’s position on net neutrality and Rashad Robinson and Kim Keenan’s contentious debate over the issue below.

[anvplayer video=”4230604″]

