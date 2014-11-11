Defense Attorney Explains What To Do If You Are Stopped By Cops

Defense Attorney Robbin Shipp joined Roland Martin on “NewsOne Now” to discuss her new book “Justice While Black: Helping African-American Families Navigate and Survive the Criminal Justice System” and what to do if you are stopped by the police.

Shipp suggests in the event that you are stopped by the police “do not give consent to search the vehicle.” She said, we as African Americans “… often give up our constitutional rights when we’re stopped by the police. We give them the ability to search our vehicle. We tell them information about our whereabouts that we’re not obligated to tell.”

Listen to Shipp, Martin and the “NewsOne Now” Straight Talk panel’s entire conversation below and stay safe.

