Ambassador Andrew Young Reflects On The Life And Mission Of Dr. Myles Munroe

On Tuesday, Ambassador Andrew Young joined Roland Martin on “NewsOne Now” via phone from the site of the Global Leadership Forum to reflect on the life of Dr. Myles Munroe.

Ambassador Young told Martin that it is difficult and at the same time not difficult to go on with the Global Leadership Forum after the death of is friend Dr. Munroe. Young said, “there is shock and sadness” as a result of the accident and went on to say, “you can kill a man, but you can’t kill a mission and I think the conference is carrying on because it was his mission to carry on.”

Young said, “there can be no success with out successors and he (Dr. Myles Munroe) has been teaching that for years. So the people here feel like they have no choice but to carry on his work.”

Listen to Ambassador Young’s reflections on Dr. Myles Munroe below.

[anvplayer video=”4230603″]

