Who Is Loretta Lynch? Will The GOP Oppose Her Nomination?

Roland Martin, Barbara Arnwine and the “NewsOne Now” Straight Talk panel (Rashard Robinson, Lauren Victoria Burke and Armstrong Williams) look at President Barack Obama’s nomination of Loretta Lynch for Attorney General.

Arnwine summed up Lynch’s qualifications saying, “she has impeccable legal credentials,” is already an advisor to Attorney General Eric Holder and is a “lawyers laywer.” Arnwine told Martin “it is going to be very hard for anybody to argue against her experience level.”

Arnwine went on to commend Lynch for her temperament and said, “It takes a lot of really smart political diplomacy to be able to function in that role and the fact that she has done terrorism in addition to civil rights … and confronting police brutality and criminal justice. She has a far ranging background in addition to her white collar defense work.”

Listen to Martin, Arnwine and the “NewsOne Now” Straight Talk panel analyze Lynch’s credentials and possible opposition to her nomination from the “Grand Old Party.”

[anvplayer video=”4230609″]

Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.