Nip, Tuck: Black Women And Plastic Surgery

Dr. Nia Banks joined Roland Martin on “NewsOne Now” for this week’s edition of Fit!Live!Win! to discuss the increasing numbers of Black women having plastic surgery and to demystify plastic surgery in the African American community.

Banks said that most plastic surgeons are not there to “make you caricature of a woman.” She said, ” We’re there to improve on what you already have.” She went on to say that liposuction, post pregnancy tummy tucks, breast lifts, rhinoplasties, eye lifts and Brazilian butt lifts are the top procedures that women of color have been requesting.

Dr. Banks also revealed that she has had “a little work done.” She told Martin she has had fillers put in her cheeks, lower eyelids and botox in her forehead.

