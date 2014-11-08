Wendy Williams Blasts Beyonce’s Half-Sister; TaQoya Branscomb Fires Back

Wendy Williams bashed TaQoya Branscomb and her illegitimate daughter on Thursday, the baby born to Mathew Knowles, the father of intergalactic superstar Beyonce.

First off, the widely hated and loved talk show host openly wondered why Branscomb would give her daughter, Koi, the last name “Knowles” when the father has never even met her.

Williams also displayed her mean-spirited and petulant side, disparaging the young Koi’s aspiring music career saying,”If you think that she’s going to get a big record deal … that’s not going to happen.” and “I think that Koi Mychael Knowles will be able to perform at the state fai

Branscomb, who proved through the court system that Mathew Knowles is the father, unloads both barrels on Williams to RumorFix as a response to Williams’ unsolicited denunciations.

“Wendy is out of line for talking about my child’s potential, and how she won’t be as famous as Beyonce when her ass has no idea,” TaQoya tells us. “She is encouraging bullying and hating just because of Beyoncé’s status. Also who’s to say if Mathew will or will not be in Koi’s life in the future? I’m fighting for my daughter’s rights so she won’t have to fight for them eighteen years from now. To say that my daughter isn’t going to be a successful entertainer because of the way she was conceived is like saying man-looking, former crackheads could never have their own talk show.”

