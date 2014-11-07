Jobless Rate Dips To 5.9%, Black Unemployment Still In Double Digits

Al Jazeera America‘s Ali Velshi and ALF-CIO Chief Economist William Spriggs joined Roland Martin on “NewsOne Now” to analyze the latest jobs numbers. The U.S. economy added 214,000 new jobs, while the jobless rate dipped to 5.9% and Black unemployment edged down to 10.9%.

Velshi told Martin “the number of jobs we’re creating every month is exactly the number of jobs Mitt Romney said he would create when he became president, Obama said the same thing. The fact is we have a different problem. Its not just creating the number of jobs, its not economic growth, we’re at 3.6% that’s fantastic. Interest rates are low, home prices are up, the stock market is up 40% in two years.”

Velshi added “… the new normal is that that economy doesn’t split as fairly as it used to. If you are on the bottom half of that economy you are going to struggle more. Velshi said, “a rising tide no longer lifts all boats.” Listen to the analysis of the October jobs report below.

[anvplayer video=”4230612″]

Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.