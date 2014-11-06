Who Is To Blame For The Democratic Midterm Massacre?

Who should take the blame for the midterm massacre? Should DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz bear the brunt of the blame or is there enough to spread around between Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Harry Reid, Pres. Barack Obama and the Democratic Party? Should Democrats look towards former DNC Chair Howard Dean‘s 50 state strategy?

Roland Martin, guest co-host Robin Robinson and the “NewsOne Now” post-midterm elections discussion panel (Orlando Watson, Judith Browne Dianis, Dr. Jason Johnson) discuss the Democratic blame game in the aftermath of the midterm massacre. Listen to their conversation below.

