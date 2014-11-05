Do Democrats Have A Problem With White Voters?

Roland Martin and the “NewsOne Now” Straight talk panel (Lauren Victoria Burke, Angela Rye, J. Hogan Gidley, Tara Wall and Dr. Jason Johnson) take a look at Democrats relationship with White voters. According to reports African American voters showed up at the polls on election day and lost the White vote by 22 points.

Should Democrats rethink their political strategy to attract more White working class voters and focus on a 50 state strategy? Listen to Martin and panel discuss this area of concern below.

[anvplayer video=”4230621″]

