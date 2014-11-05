Decision 2014, The Cliff Notes: A 3-Minute Election Recap [VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4230619″]

By now you know that the GOP took control of the Senate — and therefore Congress — on Election Day. What you may not know is how key candidates and races went around the country, including those involving African American contenders. Roland Martin, host of “NewsOne Now,” runs down the results critical midterm election contest winners and losers, as only he can.

Watch above, and in just 3 minutes, you’ll be an expert on what happened Tuesday night.

Mia Love Is 1st Black Female Republican Elected To Congress

S.C.’s Tim Scott Becomes 1st Black Senator Elected In South Since Reconstruction

Midterm Elections 2014: Ca. Prop 47 And More

