Cheers To The ROC: Jay Z Buys Armand de Brignac; Sean Pecas Leaves Def Jam For Roc Nation Sports

Hov wins…again.

Shawn Carter‘s winning streak continued in a major way today, as the hip-hop mogul acquired Armand de Brignac (Ace of Spade) Champagne. A popular brand in both Jay’s raps and his 4040 clubs across the country, this was a match that was longtime coming. The former owner of the bubbly, Sovereign Brands, had the following to say in a statement:

We are proud to announce that Sovereign Brands, a New York-based wine and spirits company owned by the Berish family, has sold its interest in the Armand de Brignac (‘Ace of Spades’) Champagne brand to a new company led by the globally renowned Shawn ‘Jay Z’ Carter.

And the good news didn’t stop there! Longtime friend and business partner Shawn “Pecas” Costner has decided to leave his Executive Vice President role at Def Jam for greener pastures. The talented music-mind will be trading in his microphone for a pair of cleats, as he joins Roc Nation Sports as the new Senior Management Executive. A very close friend to New York Giants and Roc Nation Sports’ own Victor Cruz, Pecas is no stranger to athletics. The brand is already home to some of the biggest names in sports, such as Kevin Durant, Dez Bryant, CC Sabathia and Skylar Diggins.

After recently announcing that Angie Martinez would be joining Roc Nation’s management as its first media personality, the team just continues to get stronger. Congratulations are in order, along with several glasses of champagne.

Drinks is on the house!

