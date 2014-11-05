Politics
Home > Politics

Breaking Down the Midterm Election Day Democrat Massacre


NewsOne Now

Posted November 5, 2014
0 reads
Leave a comment

Republicans won big on election day taking control of the Senate after picking up seven seats and could push their numbers to 54 in what some are calling a “Republican wave.”

Roland Martin and the “NewsOne Now” Straight Talk panel (Lauren Victoria Burke, Angela Rye, J. Hogan Gidley, Tara Wall and Dr. Jason Johnson) break down the midterm election results, what the GOP did to win as well as what Democrats didn’t do leading up to the this year’s midterm elections. Listen to their conversation below.

RELATED STORIES: 

Mia Love Is 1st Black Female Republican Elected To Congress

[anvplayer video=”4230618″]

Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.

Angela Rye , Dr. Jason Johnson , J. Hogan Gidley , Lauren Victoria Burke , Midterm Elections , newsone now , Republican Wave , Roland Martin , Tara Wall

Also On The Chicago Defender:

Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear

34 photos Launch gallery

Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear

Continue reading Breaking Down the Midterm Election Day Democrat Massacre

Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear

comments – add yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 04-18-18
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now