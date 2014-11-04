Midterm Election’s Implications On Pres. Obama’s Final Two Years In Office

Roland Martin and the “NewsOne Now” Straight Talk panel (J. Hogan Gidley, Angela Rye and Rock Newman) discuss what the outcome of this year’s midterm elections could mean for President Barack Obama’s final two years in office.

If Republicans takeover the Senate, will the Obama Administration be totally bogged down in bi-partisan shenanigans and leave Pres. Obama’s agenda stuck in neutral or will the progress that he has made over the last six years be unraveled by the GOP? If Democrats hold on to the Senate, will President Obama’s unpopularity hinder Mr. Obama’s political agenda?

Listen to their entire conversation below.

