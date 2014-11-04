How Can I Pay Off Student Loans on a Budget? [VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4230681″]

Do you feel your student loan payments are just too high? Jasmine Montgomery from the Bronx is one of many who feel that way. In the video above, she asks for advice. Tiffany Aliche, the Budgetnista, answers with tips we can all use.

Start off by creating a budget, Aliche counsels. “That’s just a list of everything you spend money on, and how much it costs you a month, versus how much you make a month. Once you have that established, you’re going to go to your lender, and negotiate a payment that’s real. Once you do that, you automate the payments.”

Really, you could apply this advice to paying off any kind of debt. Listen to the rest of what she had to say in the video above.

